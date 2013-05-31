STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index dropped 2.25 percent and the broader NSE index slid to close down 2.26 percent, marking their biggest single-day percentage fall in about 14 months as lenders such as ICICI Bank reeled after economic growth data dashed hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.44 percent. The new 10-year bond 5 bps higher at 7.24 percent, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month were dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 56.4950/5050 versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39, hitting its lowest level in 11 months weighed down by in-line growth data and dwindling hopes of another rate cut at the central bank's upcoming policy review in mid-June. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)