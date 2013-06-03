STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index drops 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.51 percent. Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fall 3 percent after the automaker's sales declined 14.4 percent in May compared with a year earlier. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.23 percent, as global crude oil prices fell sharply. The old 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 7.43 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.59/60 versus Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, tracking losses in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.93 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)