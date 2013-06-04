STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index falls 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index also drops 0.33 percent, marking a third consecutive session of falls, to their lowest close in a month after lenders such as State Bank of India dropped on continued uncertainty over rate cuts and on caution as foreign investors sold index futures. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.19 percent as the central bank announces an open market operation to buy up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds. Bonds are also helped by news that the government is considering raising the quota for foreign investors by another $5 billion. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.44/45 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 56.76/77, as further restrictions on gold imports by the central bank helped ease some worries over the country's record current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 bps at 6.88 percent, while the one-year swap rate 5 bps lower at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Monday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)