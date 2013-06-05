STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.1 percent higher on value-buying after three consecutive session of declines. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.21 percent, largely on the back of rising crude oil prices and heavy selling on Tuesday by state-run banks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.43/44 per dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close of 56.44/45, off the day's highs tracking weakness in other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.88 percent, while the one-year swap rate also unchanged at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash at 7.20/7.30 percent versus its last close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)