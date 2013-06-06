STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closed down 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.04 percent lower, as sustained fears that a weakening rupee would lead foreign investors to pare positions hit blue chips such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.21 percent, with a falling rupee adding to concerns that foreign investors may pare some of their holdings. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.84/85 per dollar compared with its previous close of 56.7250/7350. The rupee recovered after touching the key psychological level of 57 to the dollar, helped by dollar selling by some foreign and custodian banks, but sentiment remained cautious ahead of key U.S. data on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 6.88 percent, while the one-year swap was unchanged at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)