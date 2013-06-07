STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index fell 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent lower, to mark their lowest close in almost a month as sustained fears that a weakening rupee would lead foreign investors to pare positions hit blue chips such as HDFC Bank Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.24 percent, as a falling rupee and continued guard from the central bank chief on inflation further clouded hopes of a rate cut at the June monetary review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 57.06/07 per dollar compared with 56.84/85 on Thursday and was at a striking distance of an all-time low but dollar selling by some exporters and state-run banks helped the unit recover some ground. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92 percent, while the one-year swap higher 1 bp at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)