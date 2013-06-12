STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, as fears continue on foreign fund outflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.29 percent, ahead of retail inflation and factory data due later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 58.24/25 per dollar as against 58.39/40 last close, tracking gains in Asian currencies. It fell to a record low of 58.98 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.01 percent, while the one-year swap 1 basis point lower at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Tuesday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)