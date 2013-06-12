STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index 0.38 percent lower, as fears continue on foreign fund outflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.34 percent, as high retail inflation virtually ends rate-cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 58.04/06 per dollar from its last close of 58.39/40, tracking gains in Asian currencies. It fell to a record low of 58.98 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.07 percent and the one-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 7.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Tuesday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)