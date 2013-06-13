STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 1.28 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.19 percent, tracking falls in regional currencies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields rise 5 basis points (bps) to 7.34 percent after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram did not announce any big moves to attract capital inflows to stem the rupee's fall in his much anticipated press briefing. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 58.52/53 per dollar against its last close of 57.79/80 on weakness in regional currencies and the absence of any concrete measure to check the rupee's fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 7.27 percent and the five-year swap rate 3 bps up at 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)