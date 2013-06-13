STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index 1.11 percent lower, tracking falls in other regional share markets and disappointment over lack of any specific measures from the finance minister conference. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.32 percent after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram did not announce any big moves to attract capital inflows to stem the rupee's fall in his much anticipated press briefing. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 58.39/40 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 57.79/80, tracking a sharp fall in domestic shares and disappointment over the lack of any concrete measures from the finance minister. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.25 percent and the five-year swap rate steady at 7.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)