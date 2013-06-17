STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index 0.47 percent higher, led by gains in Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 6 basis points (bps) lower at 7.25 percent on narrower-than-anticipated trade deficit in May. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 57.70/71 versus Friday's close of 57.5150/5250. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 6.93 percent and the one-year rate 4 bps down at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)