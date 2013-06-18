STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.44 percent lower, tracking weak Asian markets with losses led by lenders. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) up at 7.26 percent. Bonds will find some support from the central bank's move to hold an uniform price-based auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 58.41/42 per dollar versus 57.87/88 on Monday tracking the selloff in emerging market currencies ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meet slated to begin on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp down at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)