STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index 0.48 percent lower, tracking weak Asian markets with losses led by lenders. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.26 percent. Bonds will find some support from the central bank's move to hold an uniform price-based auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- India's rupee weaker at 58.57/58 per dollar versus 57.87/88 on Monday, tracking selloff in emerging market currencies ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting slated to begin later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)