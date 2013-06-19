STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.43 percent and the broader NSE index 0.37 percent lower on caution ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting that may signal a tapering down of the U.S. stimulus programme. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.26 percent tracking mild gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 58.72/73 per dollar versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday, aided by dollar selling by foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate edges down 1 bp to 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from 7.20/7.30 percent at its Tuesday close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)