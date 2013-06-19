STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edged up on Wednesday amid volatility as
investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, tracking slight
gains in the rupee, in a session marked by tight ranges ahead of
the conclusion of the Fed meeting later in the day. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points (bps) at
7.26 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee rose on Wednesday, yet remained within
close of its record low hit last week, as outflows from equity
markets added to concerns about the funding of the current
account deficit. The partially convertible rupee ended at
58.71/72 per dollar versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The longer-end five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 6.95
percent and the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared
with 7.20/7.30 percent previous close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)