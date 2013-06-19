STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares edged up on Wednesday amid volatility as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, tracking slight gains in the rupee, in a session marked by tight ranges ahead of the conclusion of the Fed meeting later in the day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.26 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose on Wednesday, yet remained within close of its record low hit last week, as outflows from equity markets added to concerns about the funding of the current account deficit. The partially convertible rupee ended at 58.71/72 per dollar versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared with 7.20/7.30 percent previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)