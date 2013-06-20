STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, the most in a day in nearly 21 months as blue chips slumped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of its monetary stimulus, stoking fears of portfolio outflows. The benchmark BSE index dropped 2.74 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 2.86 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds slumped as the rupee's steep fall to a record low raised concerns about continued foreign selling at a time when emerging markets are under pressure after the Fed decision. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.39 percent, up 13 basis points (bps), its biggest single-day rise since April 20, 2012. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slumped to a record low of 59.9850 on Thursday as the country's record high current account deficit is exacerbating its vulnerability in an emerging market rout, although interventions by the central bank prevented further falls. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.57/58 per dollar, against its previous close of 58.71/72. It fell to 59.9850 during the session, breaching its previous record low of 58.98 touched on June 11. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate ended up 30 bps at 7.25 percent, its biggest single-day rise since July 29, 2008. The one-year rate closed 24 bps higher at 7.44 percent, its biggest single-day gain since July 26, 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, compared with Wednesday close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)