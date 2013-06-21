STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.21 percent after hitting their two-month lows earlier on Friday as software exporters such as Infosys advanced on hopes a record low rupee would improve overseas earnings and helping indexes end a tough week on a brighter note. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.43 percent, posting its worst weekly loss in nearly a year as foreign investors sold heavily on the back of a fall in the rupee to record lows and narrowing differentials with U.S. Treasury yields. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.27/28 per dlr compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday, helped by inflows related to a $1 billion overseas loan of Essar Steel, but the currency still posted its worst week in a year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.25 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)