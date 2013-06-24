BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.64 percent and the broader NSE index is lower 0.78 percent, tracking weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points (bps) at 7.49 percent, as dealers shed positions taking cues from rising U.S treasury yield and China's lower growth outlook. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.75/76 per dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as worries about China's economic and financial stability hit global risk assets, while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit data due this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 bps at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate higher 5 bps at 7.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.