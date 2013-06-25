STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent while the broader
NSE index is lower 0.07 percent tracking weaker Asian shares
particularly the Chinese stock market which sank deeper into the
bear market territory.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.49
percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the US bond
prices from two-year lows.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/74 per dollar
compared to its close of 59.68/69 on Monday tracking other Asian
currencies though it still stayed within sight of a record low
reached last week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at
7.33 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, compared
with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)