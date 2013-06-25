STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent while the broader
NSE index up 0.90 percent tracking recovery in regional
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47
percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the U.S. bond
prices from two-year lows.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 59.67/68 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on Monday. Gains
track a lower dollar index, down 0.13 percent, after two
top Federal Reserve officials downplay market fears of an
imminent end to stimulus.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 basis points at
7.31 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent, compared
with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent.
