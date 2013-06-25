STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.34 percent, rebounding from two-month lows hit in the previous session as blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries gained on short-covering ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts later this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.50 percent, after three sessions of rise, as buying emerged from domestic mutual funds, though worries about continued foreign selling remain with the rupee still within sight of record lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gained marginally at 59.66/67 per dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on Monday, on some dollar selling related to arbitrage gains with the offshore non-deliverable forward market, but sentiment remained fragile after a steep foreign sell-off of stocks and debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 9 bps at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate eases to 6.75/6.85 percent from Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent as banks overcovered for product needs. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)