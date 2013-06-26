STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.19 percent higher, taking cues from positive Asian shares and as the country's market regulator steps in to attract inflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.48 percent, finding support from the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, by the market regulator. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.79/80 compared with Tuesday's close of 59.66/67 per dollar, with dealers watching for central bank intervention as the currency closes in on its record low. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.39 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)