STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.1 percent on global risk sentiment and lower current account deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 2 basis points (bps) at 7.56 percent, after March quarter current account deficit came in below estimates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 60.51/52 versus its Wednesday close at 60.7150/7250, helped by gains in Asian FX and a lower current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 9 bps at 7.53 percent and the one-year rate up 9 bps at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)