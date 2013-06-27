STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.1 percent on global risk sentiment and lower
current account deficit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.56 percent, after March quarter current account deficit
came in below estimates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 60.51/52 versus its
Wednesday close at 60.7150/7250, helped by gains in Asian FX and
a lower current account deficit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 9 bps at 7.53
percent and the one-year rate up 9 bps at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)