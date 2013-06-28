STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose nearly 3 percent on Friday, marking their biggest single-day gain in 1-1/2 years, as energy firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries rallied after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices. The benchmark BSE index rose 2.75 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 2.81 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bonds posted their biggest daily gain in nearly four weeks on Friday, as a rebounding rupee gave temporary relief in a tough month for debt markets that was marked by heavy selling from foreign investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yields fell 12 basis points to 7.44 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee posted its biggest daily gain in nine months on Friday, fuelled by a robust rally in local stocks, with sentiment also helped by the government's move to raise gas prices for the first time in three years. The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.385/395 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 60.19/20 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate closed 8 basis points down at 7.34 percent and the one-year rate fell 8 basis points to 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate rose to 7.20/7.25 percent compared with Thursday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)