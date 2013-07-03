BRIEF-Cifi Holdings Group Co says Feb contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.50 bln
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.01 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.97 percent tailing lower Asian shares on worries the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield up 6 basis points to 7.52 percent, after the rupee weakens below 60 per dollar and not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 59.97/98 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.66/67 heading for a third consecutive session of falls, on concerns foreign investors would continue to exit domestic markets and add to concerns about the funding of the country's record current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 9 bps at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable/F1+) CHF150m of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation follows the downgrade of Kiwibank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-', from 'AA', due to the removal of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post) guarantee. The removal was the final stage of an October 2016 shareholder change that