STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, as a slump in the rupee reignited fears of foreign investor selling, while lenders declined after the central bank mandated them to increase provisioning against their currency exposure. The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.47 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 1.48 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday on concerns a renewed slump in the rupee would spark continued selling from foreign investors and prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates later this month. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points higher at 7.50 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slumped on Wednesday to approach a record low, falling for a third consecutive session, as fears of continued foreign selling kept the focus on how to finance the country's record current account deficit. The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.215/225, compared with its previous close of 59.66/67. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate gained 8 basis points to 7.51 percent while the one-year rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 06.50/06.60 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.