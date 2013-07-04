STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.22 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 1.14 percent higher, recovering from two
sessions of falls, as ITC surged, following reports of a price
hike for one of its cigarette brands, while blue-chips such as
Tata Motors recovered from previous declines.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 8 basis points
lower at 7.42 percent, on short covering, after sharp falls
triggered by a slide in rupee in recent sessions and as
investors cheered improved cash in the banking system..
RUPEE
The Indian rupee at 60.13/14 versus Wednesday's close at
60.215/225, snapping three sessions of losses, but sentiment was
dented after the Reserve Bank of India chief said the bank would
not defend any particular exchange rate, which dealers read as
likely absence of any heavy intervention.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year rate slumped 16 basis points to
7.40 percent, its biggest intraday fall since Sept. 5, 2011, on
the back of improved cash in the banking system, while the
five-year OIS rate fell 13 basis points to 7.38
percent, its biggest fall since May 14, when it saw a similar
fall.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.30/6.35 percent, compared with
Wednesday's close of 6.50/6.60 percent.
