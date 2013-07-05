STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.71 percent and the
broader NSE index is up 0.65 percent, as foreign investors'
buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoked
expectations that the previous session's recovery will
extend.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at
7.46 percent on selling ahead of the government debt sale and on
caution before the U.S. labour market data.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 60.45/46 versus Thursday's close
of 60.13/14 on dollar demand from oil importers and state-run
banks to meet the government's defence needs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year OIS rate gains 8 basis points to 7.46 percent
while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate continues to hover below the repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.65/6.70, compared with Thursday's close
of 6.30/6.35 percent. India's rate swap curve disinverts for the
first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement in
liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central
bank may not ease monetary policy this year.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)