STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.53 percent higher, marking their second weekly gain as ITC rose after it raised prices for one of its cigarette brands and Hindustan Unilever advanced to a record high after parent company Unilever increased its stake in the Indian unit. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at 7.50 percent as the rupee slumped toward a record low, spurring concerns the central bank may not be able to cut interest rates this year. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.225/235 versus Thursday's close of 60.13/14 to approach a record low on sustained dollar demand from importers, forcing the central bank to intervene to support the currency, traders said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate rose 16 basis points to 7.54 percent while the one-year rate was up 10 basis points at 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate continues to hover below the repo rate on improved liquidity at 6.60/6.70 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 6.30/6.35 percent. India's rate swap curve disinverted for the first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement in liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central bank may not ease monetary policy this year. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)