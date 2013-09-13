STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent lower, while the broader NSE index ended flat in a volatile session as blue chips such as ITC Ltd fell after the prime minister's economic panel said it would be a challenge for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target in the current year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, but trading is expected to remain volatile with numerous macroeconomic events lined up next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 63.49/50 per dollar compared with its Thursday's close of 63.50/51, wrapping up its best week in nearly 15 months as foreign funds flowed into equities on the back of a rebound in risk assets as geopolitical risks abated. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 basis point at 8.35, while the one-year rate was 4 bps lower at 9.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, slightly higher than Thursday's close of 10.20/25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)