STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 1.15 percent higher, while the broader NSE index 1.03 percent up, tracking gains in global shares after news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to head the Federal Reserve promised to prolong the lifetime of super-easy money. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.43 percent, tracking gains in the rupee and US Treasury prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.71/72 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 63.49/50. It rose to 62.45 in session, a near one-month high as hopes for a prolonged easy monetary policy boosted emerging markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate also 5 bps lower at 9.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate surged to a near six-month high of 10.65 percent on advance tax outgo from the banking system. It had closed at 10.25/10.30 percent on Friday.