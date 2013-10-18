STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 2.29 percent and the broader NSE index up 2.37 percent, as banks rose on value-buying while blue chips gained as foreign investors extended their buying streak to a tenth consecutive session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.55 percent, after the central bank said the dollar window for oil companies would remain open, although debt markets posted their first weekly fall in three on rising inflation fears. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.27/28 per dollar compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, after the central bank's reassurance it was not yet closing a special dollar swap window for oil firms helped the currency recover from session lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 bps at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate unchanged at 8.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)