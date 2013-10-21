BRIEF-Land takes out loan of 100 mln yen for solar power station related business
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.45 percent, led by gains in blue chips like Larsen & Toubro which rose on higher-than-expected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield flat at 8.55 percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond auction is scheduled in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.53/54 per dollar compared with its close of 61.27/28 on Friday, on dollar demand from private oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Home prices in Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world, reached yet another all-time high in January, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.