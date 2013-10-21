STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, their highest close in nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged after maintaining its revenue guidance for this fiscal year, while sentiment was also boosted on net foreign buying for an eleventh straight session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.60 percent as caution set in a day before the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could swing expectations about when the Federal Reserve will start to taper its monetary stimulus. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.52/53 per dollar, weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar demand from private oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 2 bps at 8.43 percent and the five-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)