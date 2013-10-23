STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.56 percent, while the
broader NSE index also crawls down 0.56 percent, after shares of
India's Wipro Ltd fall 5.5 percent as its
July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent
sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis
points at 8.58 percent after U.S. jobs data led to hopes that
the Federal Reserve would not start tapering monetary stimulus
until 2014.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 61.51/52 per dollar
versus 61.6550/6650 after the U.S. nonfarm payroll data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 bps at 8.37
percent and the five-year rate also 5 bps lower at 8.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent from 8.95/9.00
percent at its previous close.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)