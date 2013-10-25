STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.27 percent, tracking losses in most other markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.60 percent, tracking a sudden weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.67/68 per dollar compared with its close of 61.46/47 on Thursday, tracking losses in other Asian currencies and local shares while demand from custodian banks also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent against Thursday close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)