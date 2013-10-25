STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower, as some blue chip shares such as Sun Pharmaceutical were hit by profit-taking after marking their highest level since November 2010 earlier in the week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.58 percent, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday, when it is widely expected to raise the country's key lending rate for a second consecutive month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee unchanged at 61.46/47 from its Thursday close, as caution set in ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the central bank at its policy review next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 8.19 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps down at 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against Thursday close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)