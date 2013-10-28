STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE share index ends down 0.55 percent and the
broader NSE index closes 0.71 percent lower for a fifth straight
session of falls. Markets were jittery ahead of the Indian
central bank's policy review on Tuesday and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting on Oct. 29-30
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 8 basis points (bps)
to 8.66 percent at close, a day before the central bank's policy
review at which it is expected to raise the repo rate.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closes at 61.52/53
per dollar compared with 61.46/47 on Friday, ahead of the RBI
meet, with weakness in the sharemarket also hurting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 5 bps at 8.24
percent, while the one-year rate rises by 6 bps to 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash closed lower at 8.90/8.95 versus Friday's close
of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)