STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 1.7 percent, after the central bank raised interest
rates for the second time in as many months, warning that
inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth,
and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to
support the rupee.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis point at 8.60
percent after the central bank raised the repo rate in line with
market expectations, while lowering the short-term emergency
funding rate for banks, which was a positive.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.47/48 per
dollar compared with its close of 61.52/53 on Monday, tracking
strength in local shares and after the RBI's monetary policy was
in line with expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.21
percent, while the one-year rate is 5 bps lower at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 versus previous close
at 8.90/8.95 percent after the RBI cut the short-term emergency
funding rate, which is currently the operative rate in the
system.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)