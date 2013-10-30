STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent higher, as shares of telecom operators gain
after July-September results came in line with expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.54 percent, as
traders are awaiting more cues on the interest rate outlook from
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at
0900 GMT.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.42/43 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32, with
investors awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.20 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate is at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)