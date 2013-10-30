STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index marks a record closing high at
21,033.97, and the broader NSE index closes 0.5 percent up, as
telecoms firms such as Bharti Airtel surge after reporting
higher margins, while continued foreign inflows boost sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes up 3 basis points
to 8.57 percent, after RBI chief Raghuram Rajan did not provide
any reassurance on providing liquidity via open markets
operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 61.2350/2450
per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32 after a
government panel recommended an immediate increase in
state-subsidised diesel prices, reducing some of the concerns
about the country's finances.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 basis points
at 8.17 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ends higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus
the previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)