STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.12 percent lower, on caution ahead of the expiry of
October derivatives contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.60
percent, as the absence of a definite assurance on open market
operations by the central bank hurts sentiment. Dealers are also
cautious ahead of federal budget deficit data for
April-September due at 1030 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.33/34 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking weaker shares and broad gains in the dollar following
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its massive
bond-buying stimulus in place.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.18
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)