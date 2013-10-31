STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, on caution ahead of the expiry of October derivatives contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.60 percent, as the absence of a definite assurance on open market operations by the central bank hurts sentiment. Dealers are also cautious ahead of federal budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.33/34 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450, tracking weaker shares and broad gains in the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its massive bond-buying stimulus in place. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.18 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)