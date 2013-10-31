STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.18 percent higher on continued strong foreign investor
flows, but caution remains ahead of the expiry of October
derivatives contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.62
percent ahead of fresh supply and caution ahead of federal
budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.38/39 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking broad gains in the dollar following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to keep its massive bond-buying stimulus in
place.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.17 percent,
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
