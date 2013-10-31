STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.62 percent at 21,164.52
points, a record closing high, while the broader NSE index
closes 0.76 percent higher, as state-run banks rally on hopes of
stabilising asset quality and attractive valuations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points at
8.62 percent, as caution on fiscal deficit remains with data
showing India's fiscal deficit was 4.12 trillion
rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of
the full-year target.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 61.50/51 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking broad gains in the dollar. However, it posted a second
straight monthly gain on the back of continued buying of local
shares by foreign institutional investors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 8.18
percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bps higher at 8.39
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)