STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent on
profit-taking after earlier surging to a record high on Friday
on the back of strong foreign investor flows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2
basis points to 8.64 percent, tracking a fall in the rupee,
weakness ahead of the auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.89/90 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 61.50/51, tracking global
dollar gains with Dollar index up 0.17 percent at 80.341.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.19 percent,
while the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.50/8.60 versus
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)