STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.25 percent, retreating
from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session
on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops
1.02 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to
8.74 percent after an HSBC services survey showed no let up in
price pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate is unlikely
to ease for some time.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee recovered from lows to snap two sessions of
losses on Tuesday on bunched up dollar sales related to foreign
fund inflows, even as another economic indicator pointed to
continued uncertainty over a revival. The partially convertible
rupee closed at 61.625/635, versus its close of 61.74/75 on
Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.25
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate eases to 7-7.10 percent versus its
Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)