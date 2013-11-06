STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.46 percent lower, with markets expected to
consolidate after the benchmark index hit a record high
recently.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.80
percent, tracking a weaker rupee and on selling ahead of auction
on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.16/17 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.625/635, on
consistent dollar demand from state-run banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.29 percent,
while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent versus its
previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)