STOCKS
Indian shares fell for a second consecutive day on
Wednesday, retreating further from a record high, as recent
outperformers such as ICICI Bank continued to be hit
by profit-taking. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.38
percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent lower.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at
8.82 percent, as foreign investors sold the debt ahead of a
coupon payment later this month that will trigger withholding
taxes.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.39/40 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.625/635, on
consistent dollar demand from state-run banks, leading to
speculation that they were buying on behalf of oil refiners.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 bps at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 4 bp higher at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its
previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)