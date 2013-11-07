STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.07 percent lower in a choppy session ahead of the
U.S. non-farm payroll data due on Friday, which is expected
provide clues on when the Fed is likely to taper its monetary
stimulus. Weaker rupee also keeping sentiment subdued.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points to 8.84
percent, tracking a weaker rupee and some selling seen ahead of
Friday's auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.64/65 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.39/40, due to
dollar demand from private oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.32 percent, and
the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
