STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.64 percent, with blue chips and banks leading the decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.89 percent, tracking a weaker rupee. Traders will also be looking for inflation and industrial output data due next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.65/66 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking weakness in the euro after S&P cuts France credit rating by a notch. Custodial banks and State-run banks also seen bidding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)