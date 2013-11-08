BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.64 percent, with blue chips and banks leading the decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.89 percent, tracking a weaker rupee. Traders will also be looking for inflation and industrial output data due next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.65/66 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking weakness in the euro after S&P cuts France credit rating by a notch. Custodial banks and State-run banks also seen bidding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.